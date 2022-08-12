Man shot and killed in Windsor Hills, authorities say

A man found shot Friday morning in Windsor Hills died after being taken to a nearby hospital, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting was reported at 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's spokesperson.

No immediate information about the deceased was available, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect identified, officials said. An investigation is underway.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.