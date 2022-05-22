Man shot and killed on New York subway

Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·1 min read
Canal Street subway. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A man was shot and killed riding a northbound Q train in Manhattan on Sunday morning, The New York Times reports, per authorities.

The man was shot in the chest around 11:40 a.m., as the Q train pulled into the Canal Street station. As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the gunman had yet to be apprehended.

Officials also did not immediately provide information about the events leading up to the shooting, nor did they reveal the victim's name, per the Times.

The incident occurred just weeks after a shooter opened fire aboard a subway traveling through Brooklyn.

