Man shot and killed ‘without provocation’ on New York subway train as gunman remains on run

A man has died after being shot in the chest onboard a New York City subway train as the gunman remains on the run.

The 48-year-old male victim was attacked while riding a northbound Q train at Canal street on Sunday morning, according to reports.

He was rushed the Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital, where he died, says ABC7.

Police say that the suspect was “walking back and forth” in the same train car as the victim before shooting him “without provocation.”

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived and no arrests have yet been made. No one else was injured in the attack, police say.

Investigatoirs describe the shooter as a heavy-set male with a beard, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants, and sneakers.

Videos posted on social media captured chaos around the station after the attack, including paramedics’ frantic efforts to save the victim.

“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and without provocation pulled out a gun and fired up the victim at close range,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters during a press conference at the Canal Street station on Sunday afternoon.

Police were reviewing security video to try to identify him, Chief Corey said.

The shooting comes more than a month after a gunman shot 10 people onboard a subway train in Brooklyn in what officials have labelled a terror attack. The victims, who were aged between 16 to 60, all survived.

Frank James, 62, has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges in connection to that attack.

N/Q trains are running on the R line between DeKalb Av and Canal St in both directions while NYPD continues to conduct an investigation at Canal St.



Board N/Q trains on the upper level R platform on Canal St. https://t.co/6ul5r0KueB — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) May 22, 2022

Officials say that the incident has disrupted service for N and Q trains, which were temporarily rerouted to the R line.

The NYPD is continuing to conduct an investigation at Canal Street.

Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to deal with spiking crime rates in the city, which has seen a 42.7 per cent increase in major crimes in 2022 through 24 April compared to the same period in 2021, according to NYPD data.