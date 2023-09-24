Man shot in the knee after early morning fight

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that on Sunday morning at approximately 5 a.m. a gunshot victim that showed up at a local hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 21-year-old victim had been shot in the knee and a friend transported him to the hospital where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO stated that a second victim arrived with a laceration to his head, but no gunshot wound.

Authorities state that the incident may have started as a fight in the parking lot of the Nolo Riderz Motorcycle Club.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Suspect information is currently being developed by detectives while Crime Scene detectives are currently collecting and preserving evidence.

Violent Crime detectives are canvassing the area and conducting interviews.

The public is encouraged to call the Police Non-emergency number at (904)630-0500 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or with information regarding this incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.