Man shot in the knee in the Ribault area, JSO is still looking for suspect

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who shot a man in the knee near Ken Knight Drive and Friden Drive.

Officers responded to the incident around 4 a.m. and located the victim walking down the street and limping.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: 3 dead, including 3-year-old, in shooting at a Southside apartment complex, police say

The victim is a 49-year-old man.

Shell casings are on the scene.

Read: Postal Service offering $50,000 to locate suspect after armed robbery of 2 USPS letter carriers

There is no suspect information at this time.

Please call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or the Police Non-emergency number at (904)630-0500 if you have information regarding this incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JSO: Man shot in upper leg outside Biltmore apartment complex

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.