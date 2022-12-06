Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday.

James Howard Jackson, one of five people involved in the robbery and its aftermath, took a plea deal and pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder. Another accomplice, Harold White, pleaded no contest to one count of ex-convict in possession of a gun. White will be sentenced next year.

"The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in statement obtained by EW.

Representatives for Gaga didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the sentencing.

Authorities have said that Jackson and two accomplices in the robbery were unaware of the dogs' connection to Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, and that the motive behind the February 2021 attack was the value of the French bulldogs; the breeds can run up to thousands of dollars, detectives said.

According to prosecutors, Jackson and two men drove around Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on Feb. 24 when they spotted Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with three of her pups. Jackson shot Fischer and made off with two of the dogs. At the time, the pop star offered a a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return and praised the heroism of Fischer, who has since recovered from his injuries. "You risked your life to fight for our family," she said. "You're forever a hero."

Five individuals were ultimately arrested in connection with the incident, including the woman who returned the dogs safely to a police department, Jennifer McBride. Her case is ongoing.

As for Fischer, he has said Gaga was "very supportive" during his recovery. "She's helped me so much," he told CBS This Morning in September. "She's been a friend for me. After I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me. I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."

