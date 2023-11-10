Man who shot at Lafayette convenience store clerk convicted of attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Thirty-year-old Bertrum Therrod Anderson Jr. faces more than 60 years in prison after his convictions Wednesday and Thursday for attempted murder, habitual offender and unlawful possession of a handgun with prior convictions.

Jurors convicted Anderson on Wednesday of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal recklessness, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and criminal mischief.

After a bench trial Thursday, Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer convicted Anderson of sentence-enhancing charges of habitual offender and possession of a handgun with a prior conviction.

Anderson has previous felony convictions in Chicago and Logan County, Oklahoma.

The attempted murder charge carries a sentencing range between 20 and 40 years in prison, and the habitual offender charge can add an additional 20 years to his sentence, according to Indiana law.

Anderson is scheduled for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

Anderson argued about the price of merchandise with a convenience store clerk May 6, and the clerk asked Anderson to leave the store after he spoke racial slurs against the clerk.

Anderson returned a short time later to the store in the 600 block of Union Street as the clerk was standing outside and on the phone with 911 dispatchers. He shot at the clerk several times, but his bullets hit a car, where a woman and a 10-year-old boy were parked. One shot narrowly missed the boy.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man who shot at Lafayette store clerk convicted of attempted murder