Man shot by Lakeville Police faces several charges: What body-cam video shows of shooting

LAKEVILLE — The Lakeville Police Dept. has released body-worn camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning, Sept. 29, and has released the suspect's name, reports Chief Matthew Perkins.

Police said the Lakeville officer was monitoring traffic from his parked cruiser at 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Pickens Street and Precinct Street.

A vehicle stopped on Pickens Street, and a man exited the vehicle, approached the officer's car, and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

The video begins as the Lakeville officer activates his body-worn camera while getting out of his cruiser and commanding the suspect to put down his weapon, according to a statement on the Lakeville Police Department website.

The suspect has been identified as Timothy Hladik, 45, of Lakeville, who is facing several charges. He was arraigned at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Monday, Oct. 2.

What police say happened during the confrontation

Hladik allegedly approached the officer and confronted him, displaying what appeared to be a handgun. The officer drew his service weapon, got out of the cruiser and retreated behind his cruiser, and ordered Hladik to drop the weapon multiple times, according to the police statement. Hladik did not comply.

During the confrontation, an off-duty Massachusetts state trooper, who had graduated from the Academy in August, was driving by and stopped to render assistance to the officer.

During the exchange, Hladik repeatedly used threatening language, and then allegedly took an aggressive stance and raised the weapon, according to the statement.

Police shot man in Lakeville: What we know about the reported confrontation

What does the police body-worn camera show?

The tense chaotic video exchange that runs 2 minutes and 15 seconds, includes the Lakeville officer repeatedly ordering the suspect to drop his gun. The suspect now identified as Hladik yells back and refuses to comply. It sounds like the suspect says during the exchange, "kill or be killed," and the suspect seems to be goading the officer. Multiple shots being fired can be heard.

What did the chief say at the press conference Friday?

At the press conference on Friday, Sept. 29, Perkins said, fearing for their safety, both officers fired, striking Hladik. The officers secured the suspect’s weapon, which was determined to be a replica gun, and immediately rendered emergency medical aid to the man.

What charges does Hladik face?

Hladik was charged with two counts each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threat to commit a crime, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

He was arraigned Monday from his bed at St. Luke's Hospital where he is recovering from the shooting. He is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Oct. 12.

The police officers were placed on paid administrative leave and the service weapons of the officer and trooper have been taken as part of the investigation, as is standard procedure in any police-involved shooting, according to the police statement.

Warning - Graphic Footage: See the body-worn camera footage released by the Lakeville Police Dept.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Lakeville Police release body-cam video of Pickens Street shooting