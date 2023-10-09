Man shot on Lansing's north side dies, becoming city's ninth homicide victim this year

LANSING — A man who was shot Sunday afternoon on the city's north side has died, police said Monday, becoming the ninth homicide victim in the city this year.

Theodore Lawson, 63, of Lansing, died at a hospital after being shot in the 1100 block of North Jenison Avenue, Lansing police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said in a Monday morning news release.

Officers were called to the area at about 3 p.m. and found Lawson with a gunshot wound. Lansing Fire Department medics treated him at the scene and took him to a hospital. Sunday, police said Lawson was in critical condition, but he later died, Gulkis said Monday.

The shooting was the second in Lansing in as many days. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a shooting in the 1800 block of Coleman Avenue, on the city's south side, police said.

Sunday's shooting was Lansing's ninth homicide of the year and the 12th in the tri-county area.

Police were still trying to determine the sequence of events leading up to Lawson's shooting, Gulkis said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600 and choose option 5. They can also call Detective Kristi Pratl at 517-483-6835 or send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

