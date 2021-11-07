Man shot by Largo Police in officer-involved shooting

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting after Largo Police said officers shot at a man who was armed with a rifle Saturday night.

The incident took place after officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to a domestic disturbance in the area of 144th Lane N., the Largo Police Department said.

A man was reportedly at the location, on the property of his ex-girlfriend’s residency. According to a police department release, the man was damaging the woman’s vehicle and had gotten into an altercation with neighbors.

Police said that upon arriving at the scene, officers made contact with the armed man, and three officers were involved in the shooting as a result of the encounter.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

In addition, two Largo officers were involved in a vehicle crash while responding to the scene. The officers were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures, the police department news release said.

No names are being released while the investigation is underway.