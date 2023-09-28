Man shot last week has died, Fresno police said. Cops looking of witnesses and tips

A Fresno man recently shot while seated in his car has died, police said Thursday.

Oscar Martinez, 62, died about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at Community Regional Medical Center following the shooting on Sept. 19, Fresno police said in a Thursday update.

He was found unconscious inside a car on Liberty and Recreation avenues about 9 a.m. Sept. 19, police said.

Martinez was involved in an argument with another man, who police said was the shooter.

Police said they were investigating and looking for tips, but no details on the suspected shooter were released in the latest update.

Martinez was initially transported in critical condition to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Lane Elementary School nearby was placed on a lockdown following the violence out of precaution, but no students were hurt or in danger, police said.

The killing marked the 27th intentional homicide in Fresno so far in 2023. There were 46 through Sept. 29 last year.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.