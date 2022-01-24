Man shot, later dies following argument outside large Ferndale gathering

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Ferndale Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday at a large private gathering at the American Legion building.

Jose Esquivel Hernandez was shot and later died at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to a statement provided to The Bellingham Herald by city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney.

Police were sent Sunday, Jan. 23, to a report of the possible shooting in the 5500 block Second Avenue, Sweeney reported, and arrived to find Hernandez lying on the sidewalk in front of the American Legion building. Bystanders were administering first aid to Hernandez, who was bleeding after apparently having been shot.

Paramedics arrived and took Hernandez to the hospital, Sweeney reported, but Hernandez later died. The Whatcom County medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to Sweeney.

The shooting was witnessed by several people, according to Sweeney, who reported there was an argument between Hernandez and an unknown man and several gunshots were heard. No witnesses were able to give any specific information, though.

“Shortly after hearing the shots, witnesses described a white smaller passenger car flee the area,” Sweeney wrote. “That vehicle was last seen northbound on I-5 from Main St.”

Ferndale detectives continue to gather information, Sweeney reported, adding that they ask anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Ferndale Police Department at 360-384-3390.