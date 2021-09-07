Man shot in Lauderhill during fight outside convenience store, police say

One man was shot in the chest and another man is in custody after a fight outside a convenience store in Lauderhill early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Lauderhill police responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. outside the U-Save convenience store at 4039 NW 19th Street near North State Road 7.

Witnesses told WPLG-Ch. 10 that a man driving minivan was confronted by a man in the parking lot. The men began fighting and they ended up inside the minivan.

When police arrived, they broke up the fight and pulled both men out of the van. One had been shot in the chest.

The wounded man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released the men’s names.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).