Man shot by law enforcement in North Branch, is expected to survive
Law enforcement shot and wounded a man who was reportedly suicidal and armed with a sword Friday night in North Branch.
During their interactions with the man shortly before 10 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, officers from the North Branch Police Department and deputies from the Chicago County sheriff’s office fired less-than-lethal and regular rounds from their weapons, striking the man, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
After he was given life-saving measures, the man was taken to a hospital. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
The BCA is investigating the shooting.
Body cameras captured the incident and more information will be released in the future, the BCA said.
