Man who shot at law enforcement officers is booked into Richland County jail, police say

The man who opened fire while walking down a busy Columbia road before shooting at law enforcement officers Tuesday has been booked into the Richland County jail on multiple charges.

Brandon Chanell Joyner is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the Columbia Police Department said Wednesday. The 26-year-old was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, in addition to counts of possession of handgun by convicted felon, first-degree domestic violence, discharging a firearm into occupied motor vehicle, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol and breach of peace (high and aggravated), jail records show.

A bond hearing for Joyner will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the county jail courtroom, according to police.

Joyner was shot in the upper body by a Columbia police officer during Tuesday’s incident and was taken to the jail after being released from an area hospital.

Brandon Chanell Joyner

