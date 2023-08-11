Man shot by law enforcement in shootout identified

Aug. 11—CANTON — The man shot and killed in a shootout with law enforcement Thursday afternoon has been identified as Shawn G. Sheridan, 34, of Canton.

Sheridan was located in a remote wooded area along Donnerville Road in the Town of Russell in St. Lawrence County by members of the New York State Police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office who were out looking for him shortly before 1 p.m.

Sheridan was heavily armed and he fired upon law enforcement, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged and Sheridan was shot by a trooper, police said Thursday. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A State Police K-9 dog was hit by the suspect's gunfire, police said. The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.

The trooper was not injured during the incident.

The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police as part of procedure.

Sheridan was being sought because he had failed to appear in court for sentencing, the Attorney General's Office said.

Two guns and a bandolier (belt to hold ammunition) were recovered at the scene, the Attorney General's office said.

The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on the State Police Newsroom as they become available.

An autopsy for Sheridan was scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

