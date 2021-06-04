Man shot by law enforcement in Uptown identified as Winston Boogie Smith

The man fatally shot by law enforcement in the Uptown area of Minneapolis was identified by friends and family Friday as 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith.

The announcement came with news of a planned rally just after noon with Communities United Against Police Brutality at an intersection W. Lake St. and Girard Av. S., near the shooting site.

The news release said the family will call for the immediate release of the footage from the body cameras of officers involved as well as their names and agencies.

On Thursday, members of U.S. Marshals Service task force approached the suspect, now known to be Smith, who was in a parked car, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun.

When Smith "failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject," the agency said in a statement. Smith was declared dead at the scene. A woman in his car was injured by shattered glass.

Overnight, friends and relatives began posting tributes an photos of Smith on social media. In one undated picture, he is seen with civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Smith had built something of an local following of late through his appearances in online comedy sketches. In a recent video, posted by notable local comedian Steff Weezy, Smith played the role of a Door Dash driver "in the Hood" who was eating the food he was supposed to deliver.

"Bro, I've been trying a lot of food, I've been trying pizza, like ice cream, everything; bro, I've been trying a lot of new spots, this is a good job," he quips on the video.

While little is yet known about the events that precipitated the shooting, Smith's social media accounts offered a glimpse of his final moments. The last video he posted on Snapchat showed him eating an appetizer of Cajun beef bites at Stella's Fish Café. A woman was sitting across the table from him, but her face wasn't shown. The time stamp shows the video was recorded about 2 p.m. Minutes later, he was dead.

Story continues

The fatal shooting occurred atop a parking ramp at W. Lake Street and S. Fremont Avenue. The Marshals Service said many agencies were involved in the original operation, including officers from the Hennepin, Anoka and Ramsey County sheriff's offices and the federal Department of Homeland Security. Minneapolis police played no role.

There was a warrant for Smith's arrest issued in Minnesota, marshals spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett said. A Hennepin County judge issued a warrant was issued for his arrest and detention in 2019, although it's unclear whether that was the warrant in qusetion. The warrant said Smith failed to stay in contact with his probation officer and remain law-abiding following an aggravated robbery conviction for an incident involving a former girlfriend.

The personnel involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, Credic-Barrett said.