Man shot at, leaps on car on Bethel Street

Two Hagerstown men were charged after an incident Sunday morning on West Bethel Street in which one of the men leaped onto the hood of a vehicle after the driver fired a gun at him, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West Bethel Street just before 10 a.m. for a report of a weapon being discharged, according to charging documents on file at Washington County District Court and a news release from police. The officers found a shell casing from a handgun that appears to have been fired into the pavement.

Officers reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and found the incident started from a dispute between Nathaniel Edward Hynson, 39, and Kareem Abdul Roberts, 31, both of Hagerstown, according to the charges.

Police said Roberts fired a handgun toward Hynson, who then leaped onto the white Toyota Camry that Roberts was driving the wrong way on West Bethel Street, according to charging documents. Hynson held on as the car turned onto Prospect Street, then an alley before the car stopped behind the 100 block of Bethel Street. Hynson ran off and Roberts drove away.

A female passenger was also in the car with a young child believed to be between 10 and 18 months, charging documents state. Child protective services workers were contacted about the child, police said.

Where did police find Nathaniel Hynson?

Hynson was later found in the 200 block of Jonathan Street and had an injury to his right pinky from holding onto the car, charging documents state. He resisted as officers placed him in handcuffs and into a patrol vehicle.

He was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown, and while Officer Kyle Larrain tried to put a required face mask on Hynson, he bit Larrain on the thumb, drawing blood, and kicked at the officer, charging documents state. Larrain hit Hynson with a closed fist once on the right side of his head, after which Hynson began to do what Larrain ordered.

Larrain was treated for a small laceration to his thumb at the hospital.

Hynson, who refused medical treatment, is being held on $5,000 bond on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, hindering and assault on an officer, police said.

Where did police find Kareem Roberts?

Roberts was later spotted by police on Stafford Avenue, according to the charging documents. He ran into his house then ran back out before he was stopped, according to the complaint.

Roberts, who is being held without bond, is facing charges including first and second-degree assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, police said.

Roberts is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Maryland from previous convictions in New York for torturing and injuring animals and assault convictions in Maryland, according to the release.

Almost a month earlier, Roberts was the victim of a stabbing at a convenience store in the 200 block of West Franklin Street in Hagerstown. Lacobe Terill Felton, 51, is held without bond in the June 27 incident in which Felton told police he stabbed Roberts in self defense.

As a result of the stabbing in June, Roberts was taken to Meritus, then to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The day after the incident, Roberts had been listed in critical condition there.

