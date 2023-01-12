Man shot at least twice in abdomen during Fresno shooting. Police searching for clues

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened around 9:22 p.m. in the southbound lanes of First Street near Tulare Avenue.

Several Fresno Police units sped to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation and said the man struck at least two times in the abdomen by an unknown shooter.

There was no information regarding a possible suspect.

It also was not immediately known what led up to the gunfire, according to Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

First Street north of Tulare was expected to be blocked off for several hours as police investigated the scene further, including searching for shell casings.