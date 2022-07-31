Man shot at least twice in this quiet Fresno neighborhood. What police know so far

A man was hospitalized Saturday night after he was shot twice while walking in Fresno, police reported.

The shooting victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The man told officers he was walking along North Ezie Avenue near East Dayton Avenue when he was shot. He went to a house nearby, and the neighbors called police, Lt. Brian Valles said.

Officers canvassed the area and found some evidence, including shell casings and a blood trail. The area was blocked off for several hours while detectives investigated.

No arrests have been reported, and no suspect information has been released.

Police received no calls or reports of shots fired in the area, and the location was out of range for Shot Spotter, Valles said.

The neighborhood typically is quiet, and a shooting in the area is unusual, Valles said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.