Man shot by Leavenworth police hospitalized with critical injuries; KBI investigating

An investigation is underway after Leavenworth police shot and injured a man early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened as police were looking for a suspect in a stabbing investigation in Lansing, Chief Patrick Kitchens said in a news release.

Police found the suspect, who they said was armed with a handgun, in the middle of the intersection of North 5th and Seneca streets at about 5 a.m. Kitchens said a brief standoff followed.

The man, who is 31, was shot by officers during the encounter and was hospitalized in Kansas City with critical injuries, Kitchens said.

No officers were injured.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.