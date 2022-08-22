Man shot as he was leaving Waffle House restaurant in Rock Hill, police say

A man was shot while leaving a Rock Hill restaurant, police said.

Officers determined the victim was leaving the Waffle House restaurant on Cherry Road Saturday morning when he was shot in the neck and leg by an unknown gunman, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a written statement.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m, Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The shooter was in the parking lot, Chavis said.

The restaurant is on the western side of Interstate 77 Exit 82.

The restaurant was open at the time but no other injuries were reported, Chavis said.

Officers found the victim at Piedmont Medical Center hospital, police said in the statement. The victim’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

As of Monday, the investigation continued but no arrests have been made.