Man shot in leg on 19th Street Friday afternoon

Aug. 6—Niagara Falls police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting incident on the 1100 block of 19th Street that left a man injured.

About noon, police responded to the area of 19th and Ashland for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived, they were informed a shooting victim was on his way to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of a leg wound.

Additional officers were sent to the hospital where they met the victim.

At the scene on 19th Street, detectives located one shell casing in the roadway. It was reported that the suspect was driving a black-colored, Lincoln, 4-door sedan.

A bystander reported that the shooter was the driver of the vehicle and he was wearing a mask at the time.