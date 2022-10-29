Man shot in the leg at Belltown apartment

A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot at an apartment in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to police.

The 50-year-old victim called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. to report that he had been shot.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 2200 block of 4th Avenue and located the victim, who had a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Police began first aid before transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Witnesses say the suspect entered an apartment unit and confronted the victim. The gunman then shot the man and fled the scene.

The victim and the suspect are apparently known to each other, according to SPD.

Police say this is an open and active case. Detectives will continue to investigate this incident.