Man shot in leg after dispute in Arlington apartment complex parking lot, Jacksonville police say

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg at an apartment complex off Bert Road on Monday morning.

“It was just crazy, I saw all the police out here,” neighbor Oshean Hole said.

Hole and her family woke up to see a police presence outside their apartment complex.

She’s lived there for about 6 months and said she always hears yelling from the stairwell.

“They sit out here under the stairwells yelling and screaming,” Hole said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot in the leg after an argument in the parking lot.

“All parties involved in this incident are currently in custody and there is no danger to the community,” JSO said.

It has been a busy weekend for JSO.

Early Sunday morning, police found a man dead in a home from a gunshot wound and reports said he was also shot during a fight.

Also on Sunday morning, police said 23-year-old Darius Robinson opened fire on officers first on Fort Caroline Road.

On Sunday night, JSO said a man was shot and killed in Brentwood.

Police said they don’t believe Monday’s incident was related to any of the shootings from this past weekend.

