Man shot in leg during fight in Mill Creek

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the leg in Mill Creek Saturday morning.

At 9:11 a.m., Mill Creek Police and Snohomish County deputies were dispatched to a shooting just west of the North Creek Trail near the 13000 block of North Creek Drive.

The early investigation showed that the victim and an unknown man were in a fight and the unknown man shot another man in the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Though police did a thorough search of the area, the suspect was not found.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.