Man shot in leg during large party on Highland Avenue

Jul. 19—Falls police are investigating a shooting incident on the 3000 block of Highland Avenue early Monday morning that left a man with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

About 1:05 a.m. Monday, an officer said they were heading west on Centre Avenue toward Highland Avenue when they saw several vehicles speeding south down Highland.

The officer said they pulled into a parking lot and then heard honking and saw a 2010 Ford Flex pass several vehicles on the left, almost hitting a car that was turning left. It continued on at a high rate of speed and the officer followed. Stopping the SUV at Michigan and 11th, the officer was informed that a shooting victim was inside and they were heading to the hospital. The officer told the driver to continue on and followed them to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The man, said to be in his early 20s, had been shot in the upper right leg while at a gathering on Highland Avenue.

Additional officers responded to Highland Avenue to search for a crime scene and officers found multiple shoes, hats, liquor bottles and costume jewelry scattered on the ground in the area around Max's Lounge, 3030 Highland Avenue. Through all the debris left behind, officers located two spent .380-caliber bullet casings on the ground.

According to reports from the scene, while officers were investigating, a man walked back to the scene looking for his shoe. He said there had been an event earlier that night at Centre Court and after the facility closed, the group gathered in the 3000 block of Highland Avenue.

Officers noted in their report that there had been a large party in the same area of Highland involving hundreds of people on early Sunday morning in addition to the party that took place early Monday. Officers said the entrances to nearby Tulip Corp. have been blocked by parked cars and people who also block traffic resulting in multiple police responses.