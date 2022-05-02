Man shot in leg during robbery at Antigua Village Apartments in Fort Worth

A man self-transported himself to a hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to the leg Sunday night, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities said the man sustained the non-life-threatening injury during a robbery at the Antigua Village Apartments, located in the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street.

The man had self-transported prior to the arrival of officers and MedStar, who responded at about 6:40 p.m.

Police said a suspect has not been identified and robbery unit detectives have been notified of the incident.