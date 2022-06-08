Man shot in leg during shooting incident near Ferry Avenue

Jun. 8—Falls police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting incident in which a man walking through the alley in the 400 block of 10th Street and Memorial Parkway was shot in the leg.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue about 11:20 p.m. for a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found the man lying on the porch of a home bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim said he was walking through the alley when he heard several gunshots and then felt pain in his leg. He said he didn't see who shot him or have any idea who would shoot at him.

He said he ran to Ferry Avenue and asked for help. The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center by an AMR ambulance.

In the 400 block alley, officer's found the victim's shoes and a bag with his belongings. Nearby, they found a 2010 Mercury 4DSD with four bullet holes in it as well as a house and garage that had been struck by gunfire. Officers and detectives were able to determine where the shots came from based on the damage to the car, garage and house. Upon a search of that area, officers located 18 bullet casings.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting.