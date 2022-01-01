Man shot in leg during South Tampa New Year’s Eve altercation

A campus safety alert to the University of Tampa community stated a student was shot in the leg during an altercation in the parking lot of Metro Mart at 900 W. Kennedy Blvd on Friday night.

While a spokesman for the Tampa Police Department said he could not confirm if a university student was involved, he could confirm the shooting with “non-life threatening injuries.” He also stated no arrests have been made and that Tampa police believe the incident to be isolated.

The university alert stated that “the suspects are still at large” and that anyone with information is asked to contact Campus Safety at (813) 257-7777.