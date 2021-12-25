Man shot in leg in front of DeSoto Bass Courts office in Dayton
Dec. 25—A man was shot in the leg Christmas Eve in front of the DeSoto Bass Courts office in Dayton.
The shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Oldfield Avenue.
A 911 caller said the victim was shot in the leg by a handgun and that the suspect left in a black car last seen headed on Germantown Street.
The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was wearing green army-style fatigues, according to an incident log from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The gunshot victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
We are working to learn more information to update this report.