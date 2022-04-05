Man shot in the leg in Harrison Twp. parking lot

Apr. 5—A man was reportedly found shot in the leg Monday night a KFC parking lot in Harrison Twp.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of a shooting came in at 11:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Main Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man on the ground of the KFC parking lot with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told investigators he was shot in the Boost Mobile parking lot — which is across the street from the KFC — by an unknown shooter, according to dispatch records.

The person claimed he was in an argument with an unknown person when the suspected shooter pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect fled in a gray sports utility vehicle, according to a press release.

The shooting is under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.