Man shot in leg inside gym on Carmel's Main Street

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning at a Carmel fitness center on Main Street, Carmel police said.

Carmel officers found the man shot in the leg inside Anytime Fitness, at 110 W. Main St., just before 4:30 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

A man was shot in the leg at a fitness center in Carmel.

Police at the scene said the shooting is still under investigation, but there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man shot inside Carmel Anytime Fitness center; condition not known