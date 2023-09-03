Man shot in the leg after multiple shots fired during an altercation, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 1000 Maynard Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When officers arrived, the victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

JSO says that in their initial investigation, the victim was in a physical fight with an unknown suspect. During the fight, multiple shots were fired.

Read: Mental debriefing held for community affected by Jacksonville mass shooting goes wrong

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO has no information about the suspect at this time.

Read: Juvenile killed in alleged dispute-turned-shooting in Sandalwood neighborhood

JSO asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimtips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Police investigating traffic accident with fatality on Walton & Spring Park Rd.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.