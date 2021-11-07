Man shot in leg by person he attacked in Waffle House parking lot, Orlando police say

A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night after attacking a person in the parking lot of a Waffle House on International Drive, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, Lt. Charles Crosby said in a release, and he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The man who was shot was arguing with a woman in the parking lot about 11:45 p.m. when another man — who was not part of their dispute — tried to get into the first man’s car, which was parked nearby, Crosby said. The man involved in the argument then attacked the person trying to get into his car, and that man then shot his attacker in the leg.

The man who fired the gun called police, remained at the scene and turned his weapon over to officers, Crosby added. The woman involved in the dispute also stayed to speak with the police.

Investigators were still working on the case and had no other information as of Sunday morning, Crosby said. He did not provide the names of any of those involved, any details about the attack on the man who fired the shot nor did he say if criminal charges were pending.

The incident happened at the Waffle House at 6308 International Drive in Orlando.

