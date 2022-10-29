Man shot in leg in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood on Friday evening.

According to police, first responders were called to the 500 block of East Ohio Street for reports of a male shot at 7:20 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert when speaking with officers and medics.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

