Man shot in leg in Pittsburgh's Manchester
Jun. 7—A man was in stable condition after being shot in the leg late Sunday in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.
Police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1900 block of Manhattan Street. Multiple shots were fired just after 9:30 p.m., Public Safety said.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit are processing evidence, Public Safety said.
