Man shot in the leg in Rankin

A man was shot in the leg in Rankin Thursday morning.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were alerted to the shooting in the 400 block of Antisbury Street around 7:26 a.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man who was shot in the leg.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Allegheny County police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip-Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

TRENDING NOW:

Woman killed after vehicle collides with train in Westmoreland County Student testifies against local special education teacher accused of inappropriate actions Woman killed in deadly domestic dispute in Monongahela VIDEO: Neighbors fearful of abandoned house next door collapsing DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts