Man shot in leg in Reading, police say

Dec. 6—A man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Locust Street, Reading police announced Monday night.

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division released the

following information:

At about 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Locust Street after a 26-year-old man arrived at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound

to the leg.

Investigators determined that there was an altercation between the victim and an unidentified individual.

Police said there was no suspect information available as of Monday night, and there there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety related to this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.