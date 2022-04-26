Man shot in the leg in road rage incident on I-675 north

Apr. 26—A road rage incident on I-675 north ended with a man being shot in the leg Tuesday in Washington Twp.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Montgomery County Sheriff's Captain Mike Brem.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies received a report of two cars traveling north on I-675 between the Yankee Street and West Alex Bell Road ramps. At one point, a shot was fired into one of the vehicles.

"Right now we think it's a random road rage incident, but we're still looking into that," Brem said.

Detectives went to the hospital to talk to victim to learn more about the incident.

The suspect vehicle is a small silver car, Brem said. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information should call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at 937-225-HELP (4357).

The shooting closed I-675 north for less than two hours Tuesday while deputies investigated. Crews found a shell casing on the side of the road, Brem said.

It's not clear what led to the road rage incident at this time, he added. Investigators are hoping to get statements from everyone involved before turning their findings over to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for the consideration of charges.

"We're just trying to figure out what happened during the incident," Brem said.

He encouraged motorists to stay calm while in traffic to avoid a similar road rage incident.

Anyone who notices another person driving erratically or aggressively should call 911 and let law enforcement officers handles the situation, Brem added.

"The best thing is just to call us that way we can get involved right away," he said. "Maybe that person is having a medical condition, maybe they're upset for whatever reason. If we're involved, we can pull them over and figure out what's going on."