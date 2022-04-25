Man shot in leg in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday morning in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.
At 10:24 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of South Brandon Street for a report of a man who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they began providing aid to a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ankle.
The victim told police that three men had pulled up to his RV in a black SUV, and when he approached them, they shot him.
The man was transported to the Harborview Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
