Man shot in leg shows up at hospital after shooting in Turtle Creek

A man who was shot in the leg showed up at a hospital early Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County police were notified of shots fired in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue around 12:55 a.m.

When they arrived, they found evidence that there was a shooting there.

Shortly after, a man who was shot in the leg arrived at a local hospital. He is in stable condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Top Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

TRENDING NOW:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for parts of our area until noon Will Smith slap: Jim Carrey calls Oscars audience ‘spineless’ for giving Smith standing ovation Man found shot, killed in front yard of home in Brookline VIDEO: School bus fight leads to harassment charges against elementary school student DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts