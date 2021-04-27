A man was shot in the leg in South Beach, and police arrived to a curious scene

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday in South Beach, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Miami Beach officers responded at 3:21 a.m. to calls of a shooting in the 800 block of Collins Avenue. When they arrived, no one was there.

The wounded man was taken by a friend to Mount Sinai Medical Center, said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say they don’t know what happened or who shot the man.

Anyone who saw something that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This bulletin will be updated.

