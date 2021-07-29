Man shot in the leg in Springfield, taken to hospital

Daniel Susco, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Jul. 29—A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg in Springfield late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of South Fountain Avenue at 11:39 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot at that location, according to Springfield Police Division records.

On arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The severity of the injury is not currently known.

The man was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and later was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police said that there are currently no suspects in the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Tampa police in hot water over "fake operation" at Ybor City strip club

    The Tampa Police Department is in some more hot water.A Citizens Review Board hearing this week, first reported by Fox 13, resulted in the discipline of Sgt. Daniel Rhodes, who was accused of running a "fake operation" to "blow money and have fun" at an Ybor City strip club last year.Why it matters: The finding comes at an especially turbulent time for TPD, which has been criticized for its increased use of force and chemical agents while nabbing the biggest budget increase among all U.S. metro

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • SLED has ‘active investigation’ involving former Clemson player

    Here’s what we know about the case involving a former Tigers running back.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida woman ‘at the end of her rope’ kept autistic girl locked in a cage, police say

    A Florida woman was arrested over the weekend after police found she was keeping a child in a homemade cage.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Idaho rescuers search for missing child in Fruitland. Here’s what to do if you see him

    Michael Joseph Vaughn is described as 43 inches tall and around 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.