Man shot in the leg in Springfield, taken to hospital

Jul. 29—A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg in Springfield late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of South Fountain Avenue at 11:39 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot at that location, according to Springfield Police Division records.

On arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The severity of the injury is not currently known.

The man was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and later was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police said that there are currently no suspects in the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.