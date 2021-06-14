Man shot in leg in Sunday night Schenectady shooting

Jun. 14—SCHENECTADY — A man was injured in a Sunday night shooting on Kenwood Avenue on Schenectady's Northside.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and first-responders took him to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening wound, police said.

Paramedics could be seen tending to a man at Union College's College Park Hall, 450 Nott St. Police and medics responded there after being called by Union College security for the injured man there, police said.

The injured man went there to get help, but the incident happened at another location, officials said later. The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m.

Shortly afterward, police could be seen on Kenwood Avenue, between Avenue A and Van Vranken Avenue checking the area for shell casings. Police later identified the Kenwood Avenue area as the corresponding crime scene and city police evidence technicians processed the scene.

No arrests had been made as of mid-Monday afternoon. Police asked that anyone with information contact police at 518-788-6566.

