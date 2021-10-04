Man shot in leg in Times Square

A man was shot in the leg in Times Square Monday afternoon, police said, announcing yet another example of gun play in the crossroads of the world.

The 12:15 p.m. shooting happened at W. 40th St. and 7th Ave.

The victim hobbled into the subway station looking for help, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The gunman is being sought.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the gunfire, the fifth in the area this year.

On Aug. 17, a stray bullet pierced a window of Times Square’s famous Broadway TKTS booth, which offers discounted same-day tickets to Broadway shows.

On July 14, rapper Elijah Quamina, 20, of Brooklyn, allegedly sprayed several bullets at a motorcyclist in a fit of road rage at Seventh Ave. and W. 41st St. but no one was hit. He was arrested a day later.

On May 8 at W. 45th St. and Broadway 4-year-old Skye Martinez and two other adults were wounded by stray bullets in an incident cops said was sparked by a street vendor turf war. The gunman, Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, fled the city after the shooting and was arrested a few days later in Florida.

And on June 27, a 16-year-old breakdancer fired at a rival. A stray slug ricocheted off the ground at W. 45th St. and Seventh Ave. and wounded U.S. Marine Samuel Poulin, 21, in the back as he and his wife and family walked through the tourist destination. The teen surrendered to authorities in August.