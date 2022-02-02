Man shot in leg Tuesday night near east Fort Worth apartments, police say

A man has been taken to the hospital after police said he was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in east Fort Worth.

Police said the man was shot at the Woodford Ridge Apartments, near the intersection of Oakland Hills Drive and Callaston Lane. A spokesman for MedStar did not immediately reply to a request for the condition of the victim, and police said his condition was unknown.

Police have not announced any suspects and gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting.