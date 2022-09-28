Man shot in leg in Turtle Creek, Allegheny County police investigating

Allegheny County police are investigating after a shooting in Turtle Creek on Tuesday night.

According to a release from police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 300 block of Clugston Avenue at 9:06 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Allegheny County detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

