Mugger shoots man in the leg during on Manhattan subway train as it approaches Union Square station at rush hour

An armed mugger shot a subway commuter in the leg during rush hour just as their train entered the bustling Union Square train station Monday evening, police sources said.

The victim was riding an uptown N train about 5 p.m. when the robber approached and demanded his cell phone, sources said. They struggled, and the crook then shot the victim in his left leg and fled empty-handed, sources said.

Police believe the victim did not know his attacker, and said he had no prior criminal record, sources said.

A transit worker described the frightening chaos at the station moments after the shooting.

“The customers came running up saying there was gunshot sounds. When I went down, they (medics) were lifting him up on a stretcher. He was shot in the leg.”

Medics took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Cops were looking for a man carrying a black revolver and a dark-colored duffel bag, sources said.

They were also taking a close look at surveillance images of the suspect, because his description is similar to a man wanted in another crime, sources said.

He fled north, then west by Union Square, police sources said.