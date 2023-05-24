Man shot in leg Wednesday morning in Lansing; suspect in custody

LANSING — The city's second overnight shooting in as many days sent a man to a hospital Wednesday morning.

A 19-year-old man was listed in stable condition with a leg wound following the 2:35 a.m. incident in the 1100 block of Walsh Street, north of Potter Park Zoo, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said in an email.

Police said the shooting was not random, and a suspect was in custody. They released no other details.

A similar incident happened about 3:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Maplewood Avenue, northeast of the intersection of South Washington and East Mount Hope avenues.

A 24-year-old man suffered a leg wound and was reported in stable condition later that morning. Police reported that a suspect was in custody but did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man shot in leg Wednesday morning in Lansing